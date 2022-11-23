A shooter has killed several people this morning at a Walmart supermarket in the state of Virginia, reported the Chesapeake police, who shot the author. “We were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injuries,” explained city police department officer Leo Kosinski.

“We believe it was a single shooter and now he is dead,” added Kosinski, who praised the quick reaction of his units who “immediately” entered the store. “Our first responders are well trained and ready to respond,” he added.

Newsreel images showed a large police presence at the scene. Kosinski specified that several agents and investigators were combing the commercial area and securing the area. The exact number of fatalities was uncertain. But CBS affiliate WUSA said police were considering 10 dead.

Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas said she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting is happening at a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight.”

“I will not rest until we find solutions to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country that has taken so many lives,” he posted on Twitter.