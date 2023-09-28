NAccording to police, several people were killed on Thursday after two shooting attacks at the university hospital and an apartment in Rotterdam. A police spokeswoman said this on the radio. She did not give an exact number.

It was initially reported that three people were injured by the shots. The police had arrested a suspect. It is a 32-year-old from Rotterdam. He was arrested on the helicopter platform at the University Hospital.

According to a spokesman, the police assume that one perpetrator is responsible for both incidents.

According to witnesses, the man in military combat clothing shot people with a handgun in a lecture hall at the Rotterdam University Hospital. At least one person was injured, police said. There had previously been a shooting in a nearby apartment. According to the police, two people were injured.



A fire breaks out in an apartment in Rotterdam after a man started a shooting there

Image: EPA



Fire had also broken out in both places and the fires were under control. Several departments of the hospital had been evacuated. Doctors, nursing staff and patients had to leave the clinic. The suspect is also said to have set the fire at both locations.

The police were deployed with helicopters and special forces. Armed units searched the clinic and arrested the man. How the two incidents are related is still being investigated. The authorities wanted to inform the media at a press conference that evening.