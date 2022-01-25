Home page world

divide

The completely burned out nightclubs in Sorong in West Papua province. © Str/AP/dpa

First a violent argument between young people then a fire broke out. 19 people die in a nightclub in the Indonesian city of Sorong.

Jakarta – At least 19 people were killed in a violent altercation at an Indonesian nightclub and a subsequent fire.

The dispute between two groups of youths, which got out of control, took place at night at the Double O Club in the city of Sorong in West Papua province, a local TV station reported. One of the victims was dead before the fire broke out, TvOneNews reported.

Six of the victims were employees of the club, it said. Video footage showed the building burned to the ground. Several vehicles also caught fire. It was initially unclear what triggered the dispute and why it escalated. dpa