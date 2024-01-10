Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Press Split

Blizzards, tornadoes and torrential rain. Large parts of the USA are hit by severe storms. At least four people have already died.

New York – An extreme weather crime thriller is raging in the USA that puts every Hollywood disaster film – and also the recent blizzard chaos in Denmark – in the shade. While the northwest of the country battles snowstorms, tornadoes rage in the south and floodwaters inundate the east. intelligence services and among others the US broadcaster CNN report at least four deaths from storms in the US states of Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

Weather chaos in the USA: A blizzard warning has been issued for the northwest for the first time in a decade. © Kristopher Radder/dpa

Winter storms and deadly tornadoes: At least four dead from severe weather in the USA

A driver was found dead on a highway in Jonesboro, Georgia, Tuesday morning after a tree fell and crushed the vehicle's windshield. Another person died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday. In Alabama, an 81-year-old woman died in her mobile home during the hurricane. In North Carolina, one person was killed and two others were seriously injured at a mobile home park in Claremont, local authorities said.

Winter storms in the USA: More than 800,000 households in the eastern USA without power

More than 800,000 homes and businesses in the eastern United States are cut off from power. Those most affected are loud powerout.us the states of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina and Michigan (as of January 10, 3 p.m.).

The storm triggered 25 tornado reports in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In South Carolina, “significant damage” was reported from a tornado in the town of Bamberg, 60 miles (about 96 kilometers) south of Columbia, where the century-old city hall building collapsed, Treasurer Robin Chavis reported CNN.

River levels are fueling fears of flooding. According to the weather service, several rivers in the eastern United States reached flood levels early Wednesday, most of them in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In Connecticut, the Yantic River is on the verge of reaching a new record high.

Snowstorm in the west, tornadoes in the south: several deaths in extreme weather in the USA

And the deadly storm that hit the eastern United States this week is expected to be just the start of what's to come for the states next week. A potential “bomb cyclone” blizzard for the Midwest, an “Arctic blast through the polar vortex” – and possibly the East Coast's first real snowstorm in years, How USA Today reports.

“After a relatively mild and low-snow start to the season, the atmosphere is making up for lost time in terms of wintry conditions and snow,” explains senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski from AccuWeather. According to information from, extreme weather conditions occurred on Tuesday alone AccuWeather More than 30 states experienced snow, ice, rain or thunderstorms. Weather chaos raged across more than 2 million square miles (over 5 million square kilometers).

Pictures show a year of extreme weather – this happened worldwide in 2023 View photo series

Extreme weather with tornadoes and snowstorms: thousands of flights canceled in the USA

Air traffic is also severely affected by the extreme weather: After Information from FlightAware.com On Tuesday, a total of 1,465 flights departing within, from or to the USA were canceled and 9,484 flights were reported delayed. For Wednesday (January 10th), more than 650 flights have been canceled and more than 1,100 flights took off or landed delayed.

More danger approaching: Arctic storms expected over the middle of the USA

“Thursday night, the storm system will move toward the Midwest, bringing another round of severe winter weather and strong winds to the central U.S. late in the week,” NOAA NWS reports.