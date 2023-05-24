Home page World

From: Helen Gries

A Cirrus SR20 light aircraft has crashed over Croatia. Three people died as a result. (symbol image) © Imago

Three people die in a small plane crash in Croatia. The machine may have caught fire during the flight.

Karlovac/Munich – A small plane crashed in Croatia, killing three people. As from reports German Press Agency (dpa) shows that the crashed light aircraft was registered in the Netherlands. The pilot and the two passengers could only be recovered dead.

The machine started on Saturday (May 20, 2023) in Maribor, Slovenia, towards the Croatian Adriatic town of Pula. For initially unclear reasons, she crashed in the Mali Makovnik forest on Mount Kapela, about 90 kilometers as the crow flies southwest of the capital Zagreb.

Small plane crashed in Croatia: fuel on board is said to have ignited

Chief Aviation Inspector Danko Petrin suspected that the fuel on board may have ignited during the flight. As the district prosecutor’s office in Karlovac announced on Sunday, according to Croatian media, the bodies of the pilot and two passengers were found in the completely burned-out wreck of the Cirrus SR20 machine.

What is a light aircraft? Aircraft of different classes with low weight are referred to as light or small aircraft. These include single and twin-engine aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of 5.7 tons. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s airworthiness classification, aircraft over 5.7 tonnes MTOW are considered large aircraft requiring extensive certification.

Airplane accidents: More and more people are dying when small planes crash

A small plane crashed in Croatia recently. A small private plane with German registration crashed on March 31, 2023 during take-off at Pula Airport. Two people died.

In Switzerland, three people died in a small plane crash at the beginning of May. The pilot and the two passengers died in the accident near the municipality of Les Ponts-de-Martel, according to the Neuchâtel canton police.

But accidents involving small aircraft are also becoming more frequent in Germany. A small plane crashed in the Bavarian Forest in March. The two occupants died as a result. (hg/dpa)