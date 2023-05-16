BAccording to media reports, at least six people died in a fire in a hostel in New Zealand’s capital Wellington. Up to 30 more were still missing, the newspaper “The New Zealand Herald” reported on Tuesday night (local time) on its website.

Other reports said more than 50 people had exited the multi-storey building. It has not been ruled out that the death toll will continue to rise. “It is with regret that I can report that this is a multi-fatal incident. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased at this time,” the fire department’s Nick Pyatt was quoted as saying in the reports.

The building offers space for 92 guests. It was not known how many were in the home at the time of the fire. Pictures showed how the fire brigade put out the fire on turntable ladders from the outside at night. Five people were rescued from the roof by the emergency services, it said. It is not yet known why the fire broke out. Pyatt described the operation as his “worst nightmare”.