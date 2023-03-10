The drama took place around 9 p.m. in the Alsterdorf district. General Zeitung reports that shots were fired at a center (kingdom hall) for Jehovah’s Witnesses. Focus reports that at least six were found dead, as well as seven seriously injured and seventeen slightly injured. Image talks about seven deaths. The seventh dead would have been found separately from the other victims elsewhere in the building, according to local media.

In a first message on Twitter, the Hamburg police spoke of a ‘major police deployment’. In a second message, the police confirm that several people were killed and seriously injured during a shooting at ‘a church’, without mentioning numbers. The police also say that they do not yet have any clarity about a motive of the perpetrator(s) or an indication that there is a fleeing perpetrator or perpetrators.

The area has been cordoned off and the public is asked to avoid the area. Local residents were warned to stay indoors because of the 'extreme danger'. Many ambulances and fire engines also responded to the report.

