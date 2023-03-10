UPDATESeveral people were killed in a shooting at a church (Kingdom Hall) of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg. According to German media, there are at least seven victims. Several people were also injured, of which at least two were seriously injured. The shooter was probably found dead in the building, a police spokesperson said.

“We have no indications that the perpetrator is on the run, but rather we have indications that the perpetrator is probably in the building and is probably one of the dead,” the police spokesman told local news service 24 Hamburg. It would be a deceased person who was found on a higher floor in the building.

The police received a report around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday about a shooting during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Alsterdorf district. A special unit of riot police that was nearby entered the three-story building and heard a gunshot from an upper floor, the police spokesman said. There, one person was found dead on that floor. "It is still unclear whether this is the perpetrator," said the police, who still have no idea about the motive for the shooting. According to German media, in addition to the fatalities, seven people were seriously injured and seventeen slightly injured.

'A church'

The Hamburg police spoke in a first message on Twitter about a ‘large police deployment’. In a second message, the police confirmed that several people were killed and seriously injured during a shooting at ‘a church’, without citing numbers.

The area has been cordoned off and the public is asked to avoid the area. Local residents were warned to stay indoors because of the ‘extreme danger’. That notification was withdrawn after midnight. Many ambulances and fire engines also responded to the report.

Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher has expressed his dismay at the shooting on social media. “The messages are shocking,” Tschentscher wrote on Twitter. “My deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims. The emergency services are working hard to track down the perpetrators and clear up the background.” Tschentscher also called on citizens to follow the instructions of the police.



According to the police, there is no indication of another or fugitive perpetrator: “At the moment the situation is calm,” a police spokesperson said late in the evening. What kind of event the Jehovah’s Witnesses held was initially unclear. According to the police, several people attended the event, which was open to the public according to the Jehovah’s Witnesses website.



A police officer on the scene. © dpa/picture alliance via Getty I



