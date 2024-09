Police officer speaks to student’s mother in the area of ​​Apalachee High School in the city of Winder, where the tragedy occurred | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

At least four people were killed and 30 others were injured in a shooting attack at a high school (for students aged 11 to 18) in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday (4).

Law enforcement sources told CNN that a high school-aged suspect was arrested, but it was unclear whether he was a student at Apalachee High School in Winder, where the tragedy occurred.

All schools in the district have been closed and police have been dispatched to all local secondary institutions as a precaution, but there are no reports of other attacks.

Images distributed by local media showed the school evacuated, with thousands of students outside the premises. Several ambulances and police were seen in the area, as well as a medical helicopter, which took several people to hospitals in the area.

In a message posted on X, state Gov. Brian P. Kemp said he had ordered all available state resources to be used in responding to the incident.

“We will continue to work with local, state and federal partners as we gather information and better respond to this situation,” he said.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting by his national security adviser, Liz Sherwood-Randall, and his administration “will continue to coordinate with federal, state and local authorities” as more information is received.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents to the scene. (With EFE Agency)