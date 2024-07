Sunday, July 14, 2024, 3:07 PM











Several people have been killed and others injured in an attack in Lautlingen on Sunday, a German town in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to the German newspaper ‘Bild’.

The same sources indicate that the attacker appears to be a hunter. The number of fatalities is not yet known, but police have confirmed that several people have died in the attack.