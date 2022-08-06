Eleven people were killed and several others injured when a bus with Polish license plates skidded off a road in northwest Croatia early on Saturday, police said.
The police added that security personnel, firefighters and medical teams were sent to the site of the accident, which occurred at 5:40 am near Przynicki Home in the direction of the capital Zagreb.
Part of the road was closed to traffic near the site of the accident to allow the rescue of passengers.
