A strong explosion of unidentified origin has sowed chaos this Sunday in the busy commercial street of Istiklal, in Istanbul, causing several deaths – the figure is yet to be determined – and more than a dozen injured who have been transferred to the Taksim hospital , according to the Turkish newspaper ‘Sozcu’. The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, has confirmed that the outbreak took place around 2:20 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, and that there are indeed fatalities, but he has not offered more details about it.

Firefighters, police and medical teams have moved to the area to assist the injured. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the street and cleared out passers-by, who at the time of the explosion fled in terror without knowing what was happening. Many took refuge in the many shops on the road, whose windows were shattered by the violent explosion.

The Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation for terrorism, according to the Ottoman newspaper ‘Sabah’. “It is essential to help our health and safety teams and avoid posts that could cause fear and panic. We will provide healthy information to all relevant teams in the region,” said Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. In this sense, the authorities have imposed a ban on transmitting images of the explosion.