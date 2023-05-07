The mall in Allen (Texas, United States) was attacked this Saturday, surrounded by the Police. ABC AFFILIATE WFAA (via REUTERS)

Several people have died and at least nine have been injured in the shooting perpetrated this Saturday in a busy shopping center in Allen, a town of 105,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Dallas (Texas, USA), as reported by the local Police. The local television station WFAA has assured that among the victims of the bullets there are children. A hospital has confirmed the admission of a child under the age of five, according to the AP agency. The suspect in the shooting has died, the Allen Police Department confirmed at a press conference.

The shooting began at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center at around 3:40 p.m. local time, at a time when the complex of stores was very crowded, especially by families who had gone shopping on a Saturday afternoon. The noise of the shots caused hundreds of people to run in panic to leave the place.

“It’s a tragedy. People are going to need answers,” Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference. “We are sorry that these families have to face that loss.” Harvey has confirmed that the incident has left fatalities, but he has not been able to specify a number. For his part, the area fire chief, Jonathan Boyd, has indicated that at least nine people were taken to hospitals by ambulance. He has also warned that the number of wounded may be higher and that other people hit by the bullets arrived at the hospital transported in private vehicles.

The tragedy could have been even greater. A police officer was in the area responding to another call when he heard gunshots coming from the mall. “He went to where the gunshots were being heard, confronted the suspect and neutralized the suspect,” Harvey said.

Operations Manager Joshua Barnwell told Fox 4 Dallas television station that he had heard at least 30 shots and could see about 60 shell casings at the scene of the incident. The images broadcast by the WFAA channel show the shopping center surrounded by police vehicles.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was in a clothing store when she heard the sound of gunshots despite the headphones she was wearing at the time, she told the Associated Press. “It was so loud, it sounded like it was just outside.” The store clerks grouped the customers present in the fitting rooms and in a locked warehouse. When they finally received permission to leave, Payton saw the broken glass in the storefront and a streak of blood. In the surroundings, bloody clothes and sandals thrown on the ground. Outside the mall she saw bodies.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“I pray that they were not children, but they looked like children,” the witness said. The bodies he saw of the victims were on the ground on bags and covered with white towels. He assumes that another corpse set apart from the others and not covered, a male dressed in black clothing, was the suspect.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott condemned the “unspeakable tragedy” in a statement saying: “Our hearts go out to the people of Allen.” Abbott has promised any help necessary for the investigation.

This Saturday’s shooting in Texas is the latest in a long list, growing longer almost daily, of mass shootings in the United States so far this year. According to the NGO Gun Violence Archivewhich counts attacks with firearms that leave at least four victims without counting the author of the shots, there have been 198 of these types of events throughout the United States since January and until this Saturday.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region