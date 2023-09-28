Home page World

Split

Police officers stand in front of the Erasmus Hospital in Rotterdam. © Bas Czerwinski/ANP/dpa

Deadly shootings occur in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The background to the incidents is still unclear.

Rotterdam – According to police, several people were killed in a shooting in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. A police spokeswoman said this on the radio. She did not give an exact number.

It was initially reported that a total of three people were injured in the shooting at the university clinic and an apartment in Rotterdam. The police had arrested a suspect. He is also said to have set fire to the clinic. The fire is reportedly under control.

The authorities want to inform the media at a press conference this evening (6:45 p.m.). dpa