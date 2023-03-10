Thursday, March 9, 2023, 10:51 p.m.



| Updated 23:13h.



A shooting inside a Jehovah’s Witness church in the Alsterdorf area of ​​Hamburg this Thursday night leaves a provisional balance of at least six dead and several injured. The attack occurred around 9:00 p.m. According to some sources, the perpetrators of the shots have fled. The authorities have asked residents to remain inside their homes.

A strong deployment of police, health services and firefighters has come to the scene.

