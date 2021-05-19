The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 back in December 2020 was, by most accounts, a bit of a car crash. The game’s poor performance on base consoles led to the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store, and was followed by a significant slump in CD Projekt’s stock price.

This led to a bunch of angry investors, many of whom filed class action lawsuits against CD Projekt for allegedly misleading them over the state of the game. So many, in fact, that several lawsuits have now been rolled into one big lawsuit by a US court.

CD Projekt has now confirmed that four lawsuits against the company from December and January have been consolidated into one. The court has now appointed a lead plaintiff, and all four lawsuits will now be subject to “potential common court proceedings”.

Back in January, CD Projekt said it would “undertake vigorous action” to defend itself against the lawsuits. The investors claimed that CD Projekt violated federal laws by misleading them over the quality of Cyberpunk 2077’s performance (particularly on consoles), and that this led them to incur damages.

CD Projekt has already rolled out some fixes for Cyberpunk 2077, but the game is yet to return to the PlayStation Store, and Digital Foundry believes there’s still plenty of work to do to get the game up to scratch on base consoles. Despite the problems with the launch and covering refund costs, CD Projekt still managed to make over £ 215m in profit in 2020. Which is just as well, as lawyers aren’t cheap.