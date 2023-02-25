The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published this Friday a document in which it explains its “position for a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine”, summarized in twelve points: – Respect for “the sovereignty of all countries” and “their territorial integrity”.

Just a week before the war broke out, Chinese and Russian presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pledged “no limits” in Beijing to a friendly relationship, and China has maintained an ambiguous position throughout the conflict, according to the which calls for respect for Ukrainian territorial integrity while opposing sanctions on Moscow.

“It is not a peace plan”

The proposal that China has just presented for the end of the war in Ukraine “is not a peace plan, it is a document on its position,” said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on Friday.

“I want to make it clear that it is not a peace plan but a document on its position, that deserves to be studied but to be credible it must be considered by both parties” in the conflict, said the head of European diplomacy before the start of a UN Security Council dedicated to the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, it should not be “dismissed” because it contains “important considerations” on the use of nuclear weapons or the exchange of prisoners in which “it is possible to agree,” he told the press.

China’s “neutrality” is challenged by the United States and other Ukraine allies. “To be credible and not be seen as biased,” China should also go to kyiv to speak with President Volodimir Zelensky. “We cannot put the aggressor and the victim on the same level”

“He doesn’t have much credibility”

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed skepticism on Friday about China’s plan to end the war in Ukraine, saying Beijing “doesn’t have a lot of credibility” in that conflict.

“In the proposals and points presented by China, first of all, China does not have much credibility because it has not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine. And also, it signed an agreement days before the invasion (…) of unlimited association with Russia,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Tallinn.

German president “doubts” of the constructive role

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier expressed his “doubts” on Friday about the “constructive role” that China can play for peace in Ukraine, after the publication of a proposal from Beijing.

“Any constructive proposal that brings us closer to a just peace is welcome. It remains doubtful that China, a world power, wants to play such a constructive role,” he told a ceremony in Berlin marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“If so, then China should not only talk to Moscow, but also to Kiev. In that case, China should join the overwhelming majority of states and commit to peace under the auspices of the UN,” the German president added. whose position is essentially honorary, but whose word counts in Germany.

