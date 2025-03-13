The request of the Ministry of Education that in European schools (EE) students of Spanish origin can Choose Catalan as an optional subject It continues to debate in Europe before, in the next April 8 and 9, it is voted in … The EE Governing Council meeting, which will be held in Chipre. These educational centers, present in several community countries, are institutions created by the EU for children of European officials or professionals in expatriates. Specifically there are 13 centers in six Member States (Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland, Germany, Italy and Spain).

Yesterday the Budget Commission met to measure the economic impact of the application of this measure. As this newspaper has learned, several member countries expressed their “Budget reservations, as well as for the precedent you feel.” Specifically, the representatives of the European Commission (CE), of the European Intellectual Property Agency (EUIPO), of the European Patent Agency (EPO), and of countries such as Finland, Croatia or Ireland openly showed their objections openly. The same more sources consulted by this newspaper maintain that the US Deputy Secretary General supports the Ministry’s proposal. «It is Spanish and knows the Spanish constitutional system perfectly. He knows that he is not telling the truth and that the proposal has no legal basis, ”they argue.

In addition, sources that were present in the debate that took place yesterday indicate that the directors are “concerned” about the impact that the measure in “the resources and calendar would have.” Several countries also pointed out that Spain does not pay the corresponding part to be provided by member countries for the operation of these schools (called Ratio), however it is offered to compensate for the economic cost that can lead to the inclusion of Catalan.

Finland expressed concern that this inclusion of Catalan as an optional language feels a precedent for other unofficial EU languages, and asked what other regional languages ​​apply. Manuel Bordoy, deputy general secretary of European schools replied that, in the face of the future, he would only apply to Catalan, Basque and Galician.

The Secretary General must now write a report on the session to raise it to the Governing Council next month, in which he will collect the divergences and nuances indicated by several countries. «There has been unanimity. Several objections that must be taken into account have been pointed out, ”indicate the aforementioned sources consulted by this newspaper.

Favors payment

It should be noted that several voices have read this request from the Ministry as a payment of government favors to their JUNTS partners. This would explain because the proposal only concerns Catalan and not other co -official languages ​​of Spain. However, sources from the Ministry directed by Pilar Alegría have already justified ABC that the fact that Catalan and forgotten the Galician and Basque has chosen has to do with “the important presence in administrations, education or cultural life of a language that has more than 10 million speakers.”

The text elevated by the Ministry, consulted by ABC, proposes that this optional subject be taught among students who choose it with 90 minutes per week in the stages of early, primary and even third secondary education. From the fourth secondary course proposes four weekly classes. The number of students of these schools that could benefit are estimated between 130 and 140, and that of Teachers that are required would be between two and three, According to European sources.