The persistent clashes between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group in Sudan have prompted many countries to speed up the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel and citizens in the African country. The US president, Joe Biden, already announced on Saturday night (early Sunday morning in Spain) that the United States has evacuated its government personnel from Khartoum and has temporarily suspended the operations of the Embassy in Sudan. The president pointed out in a statement released by the White House that Ethiopia, Djibouti and Saudi Arabia were “decisive” for this exit to be successful. “We temporarily suspend the operations of the United States Embassy in Sudan, but our commitment to the Sudanese and to the future they want is endless,” Biden added in the note, where he said he was “proud” of the work carried out by US personnel. at the diplomatic legation.

Hours later, several more countries have announced this Sunday operations for the departure of their nationals despite the fighting. France has begun the “rapid evacuation operation” of its citizens and diplomatic personnel, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The operation includes citizens of Europe and allied countries. A French citizen has been injured in an attack against one of the evacuation convoys, An official has reported on condition of anonymity to The New York Times. The Sudanese Army and opposition paramilitary militias have accused each other of the attack.

For his part, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, celebrated the departure of diplomatic personnel from the United Kingdom and their families in the middle of the afternoon, in a “complex and rapid” evacuation. Defense Minister Ben Wallace explained that the operation was carried out together with the US, France and other unidentified allies. However, the rest of the British citizens have not yet been rescued. A citizen named William has told Sky News that he has not heard anything from his country’s Foreign Ministry and that he does not see it as feasible for foreigners to travel hundreds of kilometers past military checkpoints to reach the border. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has advised Britons in Sudan to stay indoors and report their whereabouts.

For their part, Spain and South Korea already have planes and armored vehicles in Djibouti prepared to take citizens and personnel out of the country when the situation allows. There are about 60 Spaniards trapped in Khartoum. The small State of Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, some 1,300 kilometers from the Sudanese capital, has become the great logistics base for evacuation countries: among others, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Japan. All the countries with a presence in the area are in contact through their General Staffs and a coordination team has been established on the ground.

Saudi citizens embarking in Port Sudan, evacuated from the African country due to the escalation of the confrontations. SAUDI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE (via REUTERS)

Late on Saturday, Saudi Arabia claimed to have completed the evacuation having transferred 157 of its citizens, as well as some other nationalities. Kuwait also announced that it had started the operation for the departure of 300 people, the Reuters agency reported. Italy will try “as soon as possible”, while Turkey will carry out the mobilization of its citizens “by road, to a third country”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported in a statement. A trip that “will last between 22 and 24 hours” and in which they can carry a maximum of eight kilos of luggage, which includes food and water for the journey.

Evacuations have also been announced by China, Turkey, as well as the Netherlands, their Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has said. “A multi-country operation to evacuate the citizens of Sudan is underway. The Netherlands participates with a team from Jordan. They will do everything possible to get the Dutch out of there as quickly and safely as possible,” Hoekstra said in a message on Twitter. Germany, for its part, has disclosed the start of the evacuation of its nationals, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, although it has not wanted to give details of the operation.

The United States, meanwhile, claims to be doing everything possible to help its citizens in the country. “We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort,” Biden said. “This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. It is inconceivable and must stop. The warring parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unimpeded humanitarian access and respect the will of the people of Sudan”, he has called. On Saturday, the United States Embassy in Khartoum reported that due to the insecurity situation in the capital and the closure of the international airport, it was not safe to carry out an evacuation, despite the fact that the Sudanese Army, shortly before, had announced that the North American country was going to proceed with the repatriation in a matter of hours. On Saturday afternoon, the leader of the Army, Abdelfatá al Burhan, maintained that the evacuation of the citizens of several countries, including the United States, France, China and the United Kingdom, would begin “in the next few hours.”

Smoke billows in Khartoum on Saturday in the streets of the Sudanese capital. Marwan Ali (AP)

The fighting that began on the 15th between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group arose after weeks of tension over the reform of the security forces in the negotiations to form a new transitional government. Both forces were the architects of the joint coup that overthrew the transitional government of Sudan in October 2021. The military coup ended the democratization process of the country after the dictatorship of Omar al Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019 by massive social protests after three decades in power. Although the leader of the coup and head of the army, Al Burhan, promised that he would appoint a technocratic executive to run the country until new elections are called, he was met with broad popular opposition and has had to face a serious crisis with little support. economy, high levels of internal violence and strong diplomatic isolation.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, according to the count offered on Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured in Sudan. The three-day truce proposed this week by the UN has not been respected. Faced with the volatility, the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it was closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and had deployed troops to the region in case it was necessary to evacuate its personnel from the country; an operation that was already underway and that finally concluded on Saturday.

