Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Ukraine issued a joint statement on Monday calling for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reconsider its recommendation that athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to compete in the 2024 Winter and Summer Olympics as “neutral athletes”.

The foreign ministries of those countries indicated that despite the concern

of the United Nations (UN) special rapporteurs on the prohibition of discrimination based solely on the nationality of athletes, the IOC should uphold its decision of a year ago to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the Olympic Games.

That decision was based on the argument of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the use

of Belarus by Moscow as a base for its military aggression. “We regret that the IOC has used this concern as an excuse to radically change its previously well-founded position regarding the recommendation not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials to international competitions,” the statement said.

Emphasize that “It is not nationality that determines the role of athletes, but whether they are sponsored by their national governments or companies that support the Kremlin regime.who continue the aggressive war against Ukraine, or who are directly connected to the Russian military sector”.

(Keep reading: Prince William visits Ukrainian-Polish border troops.)

many athletes

from Ukraine are still unable to participate in sporting events due to Russia’s invasion of their country

“Every day, Russian troops relentlessly attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including sports facilities, and kill Ukrainians, including athletes. Millions of Ukrainians, including athletes and their families, have been forced to leave their homes to escape the Russian occupation,” the statement added.

In addition, the ministries of the five countries add that “many athletes

from Ukraine are still unable to participate in sporting events due to Russia’s invasion of their country.”

Referring to the IOC Executive Board meeting on March 28-30, the foreign ministries affirm that “there is no reason to abandon the exclusion regime imposed by the IOC on Russian and Belarusian athletes” over a year ago, immediately after “the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

(Also read: ICC rejects ‘threats’ received for ordering Putin’s capture).

“We strongly believe that now is not the right time to consider the possibility of Russian and Belarusian athletes returning to the Olympic Games. Until the IOC has made its final decisions, we strongly urge it to reconsider its plans and return to the position reasonable original endorsed by the international community”, they underline.

The joint statement by the three Baltic countries, Poland and Ukraine ends with the comment that it is open to support from other countries and the UK has already joined.

More news

EFE