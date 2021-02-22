Several countries and airlines temporarily suspended all flights operated with Boeing 777 aircraft that have ‘Pratt & Whitney 4000-112’ engines. This measure is in line with the recommendation of the US company itself after the incident recorded on February 20 in the US in which one of these models suffered an engine fire in mid-flight.

The mid-flight engine fire of a Boeing 777 on Saturday has raised concerns in the aviation world.

This Monday, February 22, countries such as Japan and the United Kingdom suspended flights of these models that have ‘Pratt & Whitney 4000-112’ engines, the same as that of the plane that led the incident in the United States.

The measure is preceded by a recommendation from Boeing itself following an initiative of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA in English). The alert extends to “the operations of the 69 777 aircraft in service and the 59 in storage with ‘Pratt & Whitney 4000-112’ engines,” according to the company’s ruling.

US, Japan and South Korea airlines affected

US media point out that these types of engines are only used by airlines from the US, Japan and South Korea, as confirmed by the subsequent movements of various governments and companies. United Airlines posted on its Twitter account that they are “voluntarily and temporarily removing 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our program.”

Korean Air and Asiana, the two main South Korean airlines also reported this Monday that they will suspend all operations with this type of aircraft. Both have 13 aircraft currently active, plus several inactive due to the pandemic. At the moment the South Korean Ministry of Transport has not given any indication in this regard.

We are voluntarily & temporarily removing 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our schedule. We will continue to work closely with regulators to determine any additional steps and expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced. – United Airlines (@united) February 22, 2021

Those who have done so are their Japanese counterparts, who have ordered the immediate suspension of some thirty flights with the same characteristics of the one that suffered the incident. The decision affects 13 aircraft of the Japanese airline JAL and another 19 of ANA, which must remain on the ground until further notice, according to sources from the Japanese Ministry of Transport.

The United Kingdom prohibits the entry of these devices into its airspace

Given the uncertainty with the safety of this type of aircraft, the British Minister of Transport, Grant Shapps, reported that the UK airspace is temporarily closed to them and that the country will closely monitor the situation.

“Following the problems this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be banned from entering UK airspace. We will continue to work closely with the UK CAA (Civil Aviation Authority). United to closely monitor the situation, “Shapps wrote on his Twitter account.

After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace. I will continue to work closely with the @UK_CAA to monitor the situation. – Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 22, 2021

For their part, the Dutch authorities are investigating another incident involving a Boeing 747 whose engine also caught fire shortly after taking off from Maastricht-Aachen airport. The cargo plane was heading to New York and had to land in Belgium after losing several pieces of turbine blades.

With EFE and local media