ofRobert Märländer shut down

Although large corona demos were prohibited, the police should get a lot of work on Saturday. There is pressure on the officials from the federal government.

Large Corona * demos were banned on Saturday (April 17th) in several cities.

The police are still ready for large-scale operations.

This ticker is continuously updated.

Kempten / Dresden / Stuttgart – The risk of infection is too high, which was ultimately confirmed by the courts. Several corona demos that should take place on Saturday (April 17th) are therefore prohibited. For the police, however, this does not mean the all-clear, because the large-scale operation is still threatened. The tolerance for violations of corona rules should now be over for good, demands Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht meanwhile. She wants that in future “a clear red line will be drawn”.

Corona demo with the founder of “lateral thinkers” remains prohibited in Kempten

In Bavaria, a corona demo was originally planned in Kempten for Saturday. However, the Bavarian Administrative Court confirmed the ban. The assembly authority rightly stated that the prohibition was necessary to prevent the risk of infection. A meeting with fewer participants is therefore not justifiable. According to the city of Kempten, there are no suitable areas for such events in the community due to the Corona regulations.

A demonstration with 8,000 people and a demonstration procession with 2,000 participants were planned. The “lateral thinker” founder Michael Ballweg also wanted to be there.

Ban on corona demo in Dresden confirmed by several authorities

The situation is very similar in Saxony. The Saxon Higher Administrative Court confirmed on Friday evening the ban on the “lateral thinkers” meetings on Saturday in Dresden. In this case, too, the Risk of contagion * than too high. The court also referred to previous demonstrations. It is to be expected that the organizer will not be able to ensure compliance with the concept and a limited number of participants despite the hygiene concept presented.

The police in Dresden still want to remain on an escalation of the situation. And she is not alone in that.

Stuttgart is preparing for a large-scale operation – although corona demos have been prohibited

There will be no corona demo in Stuttgart on Saturday either. In the end, the organizers of the demo could not prevail in court. The reasons are the same as in other cities. However, the police made it clear that they would remain prepared for an emergency. One reason for this are possible protests against the ban on demonstrations. But it is also about counter-demonstrators or participants who have not heard of the ban. A corona demo in Stuttgart only triggered a scandal at the beginning of April. There were countless violations of hygiene requirements and stone throws.

“The Stuttgart police are preparing intensively for the situation and thus again for a large-scale operation,” said a spokesman for the police headquarters. Several hundred police officers are therefore on duty in the city center, including police officers, drones and water cannons. Stuttgart’s Lord Mayor Frank Nopper called for compliance with the ban. “Anyone who goes to these forbidden rallies is endangering themselves and others.”

Federal Justice Minister Lambrecht wants the police to crack down on cracks

There has been criticism of the police in recent weeks, for example about violating the obligation to wear a Corona mask * repeatedly overlooked during demos. In relation to the newspapers of the Funke media group, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) now called for a much tougher line on this issue. If there are criminal acts and violations of infection protection during demonstrations, a red line is crossed. “In addition to criminal prosecution, this also means that demonstrations must be broken up by the police as a final consequence,” said the minister. Lambrecht sees such incidents as “a threat to freedom of expression and to our democracy”. (rm with dpa and AfP)