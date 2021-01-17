Firefighters put out the fire that hit one of the containers. / DC

The firefighters of the Cieza park had to suffocate on Sunday night the fire of several containers that, for unknown reasons, began to burn on Prolongación Paseo street, in front of the building of the old Galindo Theater.

The event took place after 9:00 p.m., when several calls alerted 112 indicating that a group of containers were on fire and that the fire gave off a strong smoke. Quickly, a team of firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium based in Cieza traveled to the site, which in a few minutes took control of the flames. Containers from the ordinary garbage collection service were affected, as well as two others from the Abraham Project for collecting used clothing and recycling glass.

It so happens that in recent days and weeks there have been numerous fires in containers and areas of scrubland, so that the forces of order are investigating the possible existence of an arsonist.