Several children became unwell on Friday evening during a party for high school students in Helmond in Brabant, the police confirmed. Due to the incident, the so-called Minor party has been canceled.

The emergency services responded to the call around 10:10 p.m. Police, ambulance and fire brigade were called. The community center building was evacuated as a precaution. The fire brigade then carried out several measurements but had noticed ‘no particularities’.

The ambulance was present with six vehicles. Several people were checked, but as far as is known, everyone was unharmed. No one had to go to the hospital.

External Influences

During the evening, several rumors circulated about drugs that may have been injected into the unwell teenagers. Police are investigating the rumours, but say there is no indication at this time.

“There were all kinds of wild stories about the cause of the unwellness,” the spokesperson said. “However, there is no reason to assume that hazardous gases, agents or other external influences have been involved.” See also Riots in Kazakhstan: Investigations into "acts of terrorism" initiated

Warm room

According to the spokesperson, the heat in the room may have caused some children to become unwell. Most of the children were later picked up by their parents.

The Minor party is intended for secondary school students aged 12 to 17 years. No alcohol is served. The party takes place every so often on a Friday night and usually lasts from 7.30pm to midnight.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Watch our most viewed videos here

