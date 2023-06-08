Home page World

Split

Police officers and rescue workers on the way to the crime scene. © Florent Pecchio/L’Essor Savoyard/AP/dpa

A man attacked children with a knife in a park in Annecy, France. Several are injured. The police overpowered the alleged perpetrator.

Annecy – An attacker wounded several small children with a knife in a park in the eastern French city of Annecy. As the police told the German Press Agency on Thursday morning, two of them and one adult were in mortal danger. Two other children around the age of three were therefore slightly injured. The alleged perpetrator was arrested. France’s Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne wanted to drive to the scene after the attack.

The exact circumstances of the crime were initially unclear. According to the broadcaster BFMTV, several groups of children were in the park near the famous Lake Annecy at the time of the crime. France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin spoke on Twitter of a very rapid deployment of the law enforcement agencies.

The National Assembly interrupted its morning plenary debate for a minute’s silence. Parliament President Yaël Braun-Pivet said: “We hope that the consequences of this very serious attack will not be consequences that cause the nation to mourn.”

After the knife attack, the members of the National Assembly paused their plenary debate for a minute’s silence. © Lewis Joly/AP/dpa

France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron was also dismayed. “The nation is in shock,” he wrote on Twitter. The attack was “absolutely cowardly”. dpa