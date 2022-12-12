Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Winter has not only arrived in Germany, but also in Great Britain. There have been several weather-related incidents in England.

Solihull/London – Winter is here. It wasn’t just in Germany that it got icy last weekend. In England, too, freezing temperatures and snow caused problems, especially in traffic. In Solihull – a town near Birmingham – several children had to be rescued from an emergency.

Onset of winter in England: several children fall into the frozen lake

According to the fire department, at least four children fell into a frozen lake while playing and have been in critical condition in the hospital ever since. Rescue workers and eyewitnesses jumped into the lake and pulled the children out of the ice-cold water, the fire department announced on Sunday evening.

There are indications that two more children could be in the water. A search brought no evidence of further victims until Monday morning. The authorities initially gave no information on the age.

Winter weather in England: Snow paralyzes traffic

In large parts of Great Britain, the winter weather with freezing temperatures and snowfall caused considerable traffic chaos. Stansted Airport, northeast of London, canceled all flights on Sunday evening because the runway was covered in snow. There were also several cancellations at the major London airports Heathrow and Gatwick. There was too little de-icing fluid available.

The snowfall caused failures or significant delays for several railway companies. © IMAGO/Alan Stanford

Several railway companies experienced failures or significant delays. The National Highways Authority warned of “dangerous conditions” in southern and south-east England. There were long traffic jams. Several drivers had to sit in their cars for hours overnight on the M25 motorway. Several schools also remained closed because teachers could not come.

In Austria, the last “red warning” applied: Last weekend, massive snowfalls were also expected there. In Germany, the German Weather Service (DWD) warns of severe frost and freezing rain on Monday. (ph/dpa)