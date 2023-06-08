When Overwatch 2 shifting from the series’ 6v6 format to a faster, single-tank 5v5 format, it also moved away from a popular gameplay tactic: crowd control, or abilities that can stop or slow an opponent with a stun or freeze effect. Now it seems that Blizzard he has some regrets about that drastic change and will adjust the kits of some old characters to reintroduce crowd control.

Director Aaron Keller discussed the change in a blog post on the Overwatchwhere he explained the initial mentality of Blizzard by removing most crowd control abilities in Overwatch 2 to leave control of the game’s pace in the hands of tanks like Orisa and Roadhog.

He says that the crowd control abilities present in the original game “felt like you were in a pinball machine” if a coordinated team attacked you with several of these abilities at once, and that changing these abilities felt like a chore. good change for Overwatch 2. However, Keller says the addition of hyper-mobile characters like Sojourn, Kiriko, and Lifewaver has led the team to reconsider the decision, and they’re looking to find a middle ground in Season 5.

This Overwatch 2 reintroducing crowd control? To some extent. Coming soon in Season 5 of Overwatch 2, there will be changes to the kits of Mei and Cassidy, two characters that used to be known for their crowd control abilities. In it Overwatch Originally, Mei’s main attack could freeze an enemy in place after taking sustained damage, and while it doesn’t seem like Blizzard fully returning to starting point, Mei’s main attack will be able to further slow enemies for 1.5 seconds.

As for Cassidy, she will be getting an upgrade to her Magnetic Grenade which, while reducing her damage, will slow enemies and block their movement abilities. It remains to be seen if this captures the same utility and vibe of the Overwatch original, which was able to stall enemies long enough for a Cassidy player to unload his revolver for an easy kill before he became a mag damage character in the sequel, but it’s at least interesting to see that Blizzard is examining the changes it’s made to the sequel and considering whether things could have been better at some point, or whether lessons learned can be applied to an ever-evolving game.

On another note, Keller also mentions that Lifeweaver, the newest hero and an ongoing problem that the team at Overwatch 2 has been trying to figure out, it will receive some additional buffs in Season 5 to increase its viability. The blog post doesn’t go into specific numbers, as those will be revealed in future patch notes, but Keller says that anyone playing the supportive pansexual hero can expect “increases in his healing and damage output, a heal to Life Grip, a slightly minor reduction to his hitbox, and some quality of life changes to Petal Platform.”

While Lifeweaver gets buffs, Junker Queen will get some nerfs. Specifically, her Commanding Shout ability will now give her an additional 150 health instead of the previous 200. They will also increase the cost of her ultimate so it takes longer to charge up. Junker Queen had gained some popularity last season due to her survivability, so it looks like Blizzard is trying to mitigate that a bit in Season 5.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: :/ I think that my poor thing is more and more broken Overwatch why the hell don’t they put in an anniversary mode where it can be played like several previous versions? Including the 6v6? I mean I’m not a programmer, I don’t know how complex this is but… so far all the changes have made the experience worse.