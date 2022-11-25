Several cars collided in the Lefortovo tunnel in Moscow

A major accident involving several cars occurred in the Lefortovo tunnel in Moscow. It is reported by the capital Deptrans in its Telegram-channel.

An unpublished photograph shows that at least four vehicles collided. Emergency services are on the scene. The presence of victims is still unknown.

Deptrans added that the traffic at the scene of the accident is complicated, two lanes out of three are occupied. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

