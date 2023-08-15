That’s right, a change of this type ended up benefiting these titles published by Activision, at least in the United Kingdom. Among the best sellers is CoD: Black Ops 2which came out in November 2012.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 was the fourth best-selling game of July, while in the fifth it was CoD: Modern Warfare 2.
We Recommend: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Demo will be released first on PlayStation.
It should also be noted that both were part of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale promotion, with the former costing £11.99 (MX$259.93) and the latter £12.49 (MX$270.77).
But not only the titles of this franchise stood out in terms of their sales in July on British soil. He got the first place FIFA 23.
That despite the fact that his successor is on the way. In the same way that the titles of call of dutywhose sales ended up fueled — in part — by a promotion, happened to two from Rockstar Games.
Those are the cases of Grand Theft Auto 5 and red dead redemption 2which managed to establish themselves in the second and third place, respectively. GTA 5 It is a sample of how much it continues to sell a title that stands out for its quality.
In sixth place was Hogwarts Legacywhile the rest of the Top 10 comprises titles from F1 23, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Diablo IV.
So the Activision franchise had three representatives in UK game sales in July this year.
What was the best selling console? Well, the PlayStation 5, which is still on a roll in the UK, while Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X | S went down.
Apart from call of duty We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
#Call #Duty #classics #bestselling #games #July
Leave a Reply