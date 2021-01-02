Several Bundeswehr all-terrain vehicles burned out in Leipzig. The number of emergency services was increased in Saxony over New Year’s Eve.

Leipzig – The Mercedes G-Class belongs to the Emergency vehicles of the Bundeswehr. “The vehicle is used to transport people and material, but it is also used in action to guide the troops using a built-in radio system,” reads the Bundeswehr website. It’s about the so-called Mercedes Benz G300 CDI Greenline 2020. The troop should receive a total of 700 vehicles from September. The special military equipment will be installed in Koblenz. With “all-wheel drive, air conditioning, cold packs, automatic transmission: the soldiers can use the new vehicle in different climate zones”

Bundeswehr vehicles burned down in Leipzig

Seven out of ten Bundeswehr vehicles burned on New Year’s Eve in Leipzig (Saxony). The off-road vehicles were parked on the site of a car dealership in Leipzig. Whether it is the newly acquired Mercedes Benz G300 CDI of the Bundeswehr is still unclear at first. Nothing is known about the amount of the damage either.

Strangers set the wagons on fire. The police suspect arson. Nothing is known about further details and the amount of the damage.