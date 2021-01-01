A targeted arson attack was probably carried out on several Bundeswehr vehicles in Leipzig on New Year’s Eve. According to the State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA) on Friday, there is a letter of confession that provides information on possible political motivation. It is published on the Internet platform “de.Indymedia”, which the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified in July as a suspected case in the area of ​​left-wing extremism.

According to the LKA, unknown persons had set fire to eleven off-road vehicles and a trailer of the Bundeswehr on the premises of a car dealership, which were to be repaired in the local workshop.

Seven vehicles were destroyed. The amount of property damage was initially unclear. The “Force Task Force” of the Police Terrorism and Extremism Defense Center (PTAZ) took over the investigation into arson that night. According to the LKA, it depends on the help of the population for clarification. (dpa)