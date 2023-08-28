Several bulls have been loose on the A-3 highway at the height of the municipality of Buñol (9,503 inhabitants, Valencia) this Monday morning after a truck from a meat company that was transporting them overturned. The accident occurred at the exit of kilometer 320 of the road, towards the city of Valencia. In total, nine cattle, according to the newspaper The Provinces, they have walked along the highway and the surrounding fields for several minutes. Three Civil Guard patrols, members of the Valencia Fire Consortium and the Buñol Local Police have gone to the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m., when the truck overturned on a curve in the road, according to sources from the Valencia Fire Consortium. At that moment, some of the cattle have left the vehicle, whose doors have been opened, and have jumped into the fields that surround the highway. The rest of the animals have been trapped inside the truck, like the driver of the vehicle, who could not get out of the cabin. After being released he has been treated by the health services displaced to the area.

Image of the overturned truck that transported bulls on the A-3 in Buñol.

Firefighters have neutralized a diesel leak that had spread along the road when the truck overturned. The accident did not cause fatal injuries. The driver has been slightly injured, for which an ambulance has transferred him to the Hospital de Manises, about 30 kilometers from the accident site.

The veterinary services have taken care of the animals, grouping them and watching them in an area next to the road, until another truck from the company for which they were transported arrived and took them away. The accident has caused retentions of four kilometers, between kilometers 318 and 322, as well as the temporary closure of the right lane of the highway in the direction of Valencia.

Throughout the morning, social networks have been filled with images and videos of the event, captured by the drivers themselves in the perplexity of seeing how the cattle walked along the highway mingling with the vehicles.