On a lake in Texas, a number of boats sank throughout a parade in help of US President Donald Trump.

The native sheriff’s workplace obtained many requires assist from boats in misery on Lake Travis.

A number of boats have sunk, the workplace mentioned on Twitter.

Nonetheless, their quantity just isn’t named. As well as, no doable casualties have been reported.

The Trump parade befell Saturday in Texas, in addition to in New Jersey and Florida.

Members have been inspired to embellish their ships with patriotic symbols. Almost two thousand folks have been anticipated to attend the occasion in Texas.