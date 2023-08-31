An unusual scene occurred this Wednesday afternoon in La Manga. Whoever was in the area of ​​the Veneziola beach could see a group in the sand around a dead tuna that came to the area. But the fish was not complete: several bathers were cutting it up and taking parts of the back to eat at home.

The animal, more than a meter and a half long and weighing tens of kilos, appeared about 50 meters from the coast and was dragged to the sand on the beach.





There it was waiting for it to be removed, but the bathers took advantage of that interval to start taking pieces with them, in an improvised and dangerous snore.

The consumption of this tuna or of another fish that appears dead on a beach carries health risks, since they can have high levels of histamine. In specimens such as tuna, mackerel or sardines that are already lifeless, bacteria proliferate that transform the amino acid histidine into histamine, a substance that causes allergic and inflammatory reactions in humans.

Symptoms appear about two hours after consuming the meat of these dead fish, and can range from itchy tongue, reddening of the face and neck, hives on the palms of the hands, head and ears, headache and sometimes abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea.

It is not the first time that this ‘exploded view’ has happened on a beach in La Manga. In 2019, as a result of the DANA that devastated the Region of Murcia, the nets of a fish farm broke and dozens of tuna specimens escaped and ended up on the beaches of the regional coast, where some bathers took pieces of the animals. Several bathing areas had to be closed before the arrival of the remains of the fish.