Batches of Salame Napoli recalled due to possible presence of salmonella

Precautionary recall for salami Naples of Salumificio Volpi due to potential presence of Salmonella spp. As he writes Food FactThe Ministry of Health has communicated the recall of some batches due to possible contamination.

The product subject to the recall is sold in 80 gram packages with the following lot numbers: L231220, L231227, L240103 And L240105, and the expiry dates 02/08/2024, 02/15/2024, 02/22/2024 and 02/24/2024. The recall was issued on 02/06/2024, but was only made public yesterday, 02/09/2024, causing a delay that led to the expiration of one of the affected batches.

The salami is produced by Salumificio Volpi Spa based in via Roma 41, in Collebeato, province of Brescia (IT 210 L CE identification mark). The company, explains the Food Factrecommends not consuming the salami with the lot numbers and expiration dates indicated and to return it to the point of purchase as a precautionary measure.