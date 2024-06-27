The CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemotrevealed that the company has several remakes of various chapters of Assassin’s Creed in development, thus confirming some rumors about it, although without revealing which games they are.
In particular, various rumours have been talking for some time now about the possibility of a remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and this therefore remains a strong suspect among the possible chapters that are going through the remake process by Ubisoft, which are evidently more than one.
“First of all, players will be excited by some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games that we have created in the past and to modernize them”, said the CEO of the French company, thus confirming the presence of various remake projects.
Modernized retellings of famous worlds
“There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich,” Guillemot said.
This clearly means that the will and give new life to some of the older Assassin’s Creed, waiting to understand what they are.
One particularly persistent rumor is that Skull and Bones is directly derived from the remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, and the similarities are indeed quite evident.
According to these rumors, Ubisoft Singapore had started work on this remake, but then diverted development to a completely new pirate-themed game, which was later announced as Skull and Bones.
This, however, would not have erased what was done on the remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, which could therefore still be ongoing. In any case, Guillemot did not reveal anything else, beyond the desire to release games in the series more frequently: “There will be a great variety of experiences. The goal is to release Assassin’s Creed games more regularly, but in a way that represents different things every year,” he said.
