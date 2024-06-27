The CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemotrevealed that the company has several remakes of various chapters of Assassin’s Creed in development, thus confirming some rumors about it, although without revealing which games they are.

In particular, various rumours have been talking for some time now about the possibility of a remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and this therefore remains a strong suspect among the possible chapters that are going through the remake process by Ubisoft, which are evidently more than one.

“First of all, players will be excited by some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games that we have created in the past and to modernize them”, said the CEO of the French company, thus confirming the presence of various remake projects.