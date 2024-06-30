Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The background to the attack is still unclear. © Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Several attackers are said to have stormed a wedding in France and shot at guests. According to media reports, there is one fatality and others injured.

Thionville – As the French portal The Lorraine Republic reported that the attack took place on Saturday evening in the French city of Thionville, not far from the German border. According to reports, several attackers stormed the wedding party with weapons. Around 100 guests were at the event. At least one person was fatally injured by the shots. He is said to be a young man.

Shooting in France: Several armed attackers apparently storm wedding on the border with Germany

According to the newspaper, six people were injured, four of them seriously. A pregnant woman was slightly injured and suffered from shock. This information has not yet been officially confirmed by the police. Numerous cartridge cases were reportedly found at the scene. According to the newspaper “Le Figaro”, two of the seriously injured were fighting for their lives. When the rescue services arrived, the shooters had already fled.

According to media reports, the criminal investigation department was still working on evidence at the crime scene on Sunday morning. The background to the attack was initially unclear.

