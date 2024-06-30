Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The background to the attack is still unclear. © Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Several attackers stormed a wedding in France and shot at guests. According to media reports, there was one fatality and others injured.

Update from June 30, 10:45 a.m.: Further details are now known following the shooting at a wedding reception in France. While around 100 people were celebrating in a banquet hall, three masked attackers opened fire on the guests with two assault rifles and a shotgun, the broadcaster FranceInfo reported with reference to the investigators.

The gunmen drove up in an off-road vehicle at around 1 a.m. and first shot at three people who were standing in front of the “Eden Palace” festival hall, where members of the Turkish community were celebrating a wedding. They then fired at two people in the entrance and fled in their car. One young man was killed and three other victims were critically injured.

Original article from June 30, 2024: Thionville – A terrible attack has now occurred in France, not far from the border with Germany and Luxembourg. As the French portal The Lorraine Republic reported, the attack is said to have occurred on Saturday evening, June 29, 2024, in the French city of Thionville, not far from the border with Germany.

Shooting in France: Several armed attackers apparently storm wedding

According to reports, several attackers with weapons stormed the wedding party in a banquet hall. The attack was not officially confirmed at first. Around 100 guests were reportedly The Lorraine Republic were at the event. At least one person was fatally injured by the shots. He is said to be a young man.

According to the newspaper, five people were injured, four of them seriously. A pregnant woman was slightly injured and suffered from shock. This information has not yet been officially confirmed by the police. Numerous cartridge cases were recovered at the crime scene. As the newspaper The Figaro wrote, two of the seriously injured were fighting for their lives. When the rescue workers arrived, the shooters had already fled.

Several armed attackers storm wedding – background still unclear

According to media reports, the criminal investigation department was still working on evidence at the crime scene on Sunday morning. The background to the attack was initially unclear.

