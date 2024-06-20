Kuban operational headquarters: Temryuk, Yeisk, Seversky districts are massively attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Several districts of the Krasnodar Territory were subjected to a massive attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported in Telegram-channel operational headquarters of Kuban.

“On the night of June 20-21, several municipalities of the Krasnodar Territory were subject to a massive attack by the Kyiv regime – Temryuk district, Yeisk and Seversky districts,” the publication says.

In the Temryuk region, debris fell on a guest house in the village of Volna, the guests were evacuated. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, the infrastructure did not suffer serious damage, the operational headquarters noted.

A drone attack was repelled in the Yeisk region. Detailed information is being clarified; there were no civilian casualties or destruction. First responders are on the scene in both areas.

As a result of the work of air defense systems in the village of Afipskoye, drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down, but there was no destruction, the operational headquarters concluded.

Earlier, air defense forces shot down three drones over Genichesk, Kherson region. The air defense system also intercepted an ATACMS missile fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the American HIMARS MLRS.