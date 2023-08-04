The statement was originally published in instagram by the leaker LEGO exabrickslegogo_ and was later endorsed by YouTuber Brick Clicker. It refers to five sets that were discovered on Brickmerge, a site that uses a bot to discover new sets of LEGOas soon as they are listed.

Although Brickmerge simply lists the sets by their product numbers, which range from 77046 to 77050, and does not provide further information, it has been claimed by leakers such as exabrickslegogo_ that these are sets of Animal Crossing.

If true, the five sets would have the following prices:

Set 77046: $14.99 USD (170 pieces)

Set 77047: $19.99 USD (164 pieces)

Set 77048: $29.99 USD (233 pieces)

Set 77049: $39.99 USD (389 pieces)

Set 77050: $74.99 USD (535 pieces)

It is also stated that the sets will be released in March 2024 and that the character minifigures will have special molded heads (like the minifigures from LEGO of sonic and The Simpson), instead of the standard heads of LEGO.

LEGO has had success with its line of sets of LEGO of Super Marioas well as with its more advanced builds, such as the sets of Lego NESthe Block of Questions of Mario and the sets of Bowser.

It has also released sets based on other video game franchises, including Horizon Forbidden Westhe Atari 2600 and Pac Man.

A new line based on sonic the hedgehog was released this week and more than 100 sets of LEGO based in Minecraft since the first in 2012.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of Animal Crossing but whenever they get something out of that game, they are very nice editions, it still hurts me not to have bought the switches special edition of Animal Crossing.