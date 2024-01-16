Gladkov: air defense forces shot down several targets over Belgorod and the Belgorod region

The air defense forces (ADF) again shot down several air targets in the skies over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Our air defense system was again working over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. Several air targets were shot down,” he said.

Gladkov clarified that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the destruction of air objects. According to him, glazing in several residential buildings was damaged in the Belgorod region.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems shot down four aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and seven missiles fired from the Vilkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) over the Belgorod region.