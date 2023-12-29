Governor Gladkov announced the destruction of several targets on approach to Belgorod

Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel reported the destruction of several air targets on approach to Belgorod and the Belgorod region with the help of air defense systems.

“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region – several air targets were shot down on approach to the city,” he said.

According to him, according to preliminary data, one person became a victim of the incident, another was injured.

Earlier, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, spoke about the fourth attempt in a day to attack the region using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). He clarified that the drone was shot down by air defense systems. According to him, there were no casualties or destruction as a result of the incident.