The National Police have arrested seven climate activists who have stuck to the asphalt of the M-30 blocking Operation Christmas Output to request the “end of subsidies” to the meat industry. According to Futuro Vegetal in a statement, they have invaded the five lanes of the road for half an hour with banners that read: “Attention works: we are building a better world” or “Disruption sponsored by Campofrío”.

The agents have detached and removed them from the place and have arrested them for public disorder and disobedience to authority. Likewise, the Municipal Police of Madrid has sanctioned two photographers who were on the road without the corresponding reflective vest, the same sources have indicated.

The protest, framed within the ‘#joujoujouchallenge’ campaign, seeks to show that “companies like Campofrío are selling our future, promoting desertification and the increase in greenhouse gases in our country”. Futuro Vegetal denounced that despite the fact that “livestock is one of the main industries emitting greenhouse gases”, it receives “tens of millions of euros” in subsidies that serve to sustain an “ecologically unsustainable business model that promotes depopulation of the rural world.

This group hopes that this protest action “will serve to draw attention and that action is taken accordingly with the severity of the crisis, laying out measures aimed at a transition of the food system that protects the rural world, the environment and animals.” Futuro Vegetal proposed allocating the money from the subsidies to “redistribute production towards the local, generating jobs in the fields and promoting food sovereignty”, and they urged the population to “rise up against the dynamics that are dragging us towards ecosocial collapse”. . “It is a matter of life or death,” they stressed.