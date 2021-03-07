At 93 km of the Moscow Ring Road in the area of ​​the Yaroslavskoe highway, there were several massive accidents.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport, at first 11 cars collided on the outside of the Moscow Ring Road. Traffic was blocked on the left and two middle lanes. The movement has now been restored.

Later, six more cars collided in the same section on the inner side of the highway. The right and middle stripes are overlapped.

It is clarified that no one was injured in the accident.

The department recalled that it is snowing heavily in the capital. On the eve of the Emergencies Ministry issued an emergency warning about unfavorable weather conditions in the region. According to forecasters, it will snow until the evening of March 7th.