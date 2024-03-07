The 70th anniversary of the Circolo Romano La Manovella, the first Italian club of vintage cars, born in 1953 from the passion of a group of young Roman students, has just been celebrated at the atelier of the Bulgari foundation with a motoring event which saw the screening of a short film on the genesis of vintage car collecting in Italy.

The City of Motors

The event, organized by the NB Foundation and the Circolo Romano La Manovella, promoted and sponsored by “Città dei Motori”, the ANCI association which brings together 40 municipalities of Made in Italy motoring, also saw the participation of Luigi Zironi, mayor of Maranello and president of the Anci network which brings together the 35 municipalities linked to the passion for motors. “We are the custodians of a unique culture – explained Zironi – and handing it down, preserving it and making it alive honors us every day because we talk about Italian excellence. Like the one that is present in my territory, Ferrari, and the one that hosts us tonight in its collection of classics, the NB Foundation”.

It all started like this

“In a poor Italy with very few cars – Nicola Bulgari explained later in his speech – thinking of starting to collect and look after vintage cars was almost madness. But everything really started from there.” And in fact, historic Italian motoring dates back to the 1950s; in particular, tradition tells us that the first Roman pioneering circles date back to 1953, while the first documentation on a newspaper appears on a copy of “Il Giornale d'Italia”, a very widespread afternoon newspaper at the time.

The demonstrations

The flagship events of the CRLM are the Ottobrata Romana, which is held annually and whose first edition dates back to 24 October 1963 and the re-enactment of the Rome Criterium, which also takes place annually and whose first edition dates back to 1975 . All events characterized by a large participation of members and enthusiasts.