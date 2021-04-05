Spain’s health minister, Carolina Darias, said in Valencia on Monday that the goal of having vaccinated 70% of the population by the summer is “within reach”

After a meeting with the Valencia regional health minister, Ana Barceló, Darias stated that the past week has been a “great” one. More than two million doses – AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer – have been administered. She added that, starting this Monday, 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered every Monday. From April 15, the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive; some 5.5 million doses are scheduled for delivery between April and June.

Darias stressed how essential vaccination is, as she drew attention to an “upward trend”. As of April 3, Valencia was the only region with a 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 of below 50.