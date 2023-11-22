Black Mirror It is one of Netflix’s most successful series, something that was made clear when the sixth season achieved a record of views on this streaming platform when it premiered in June of this year. Now, and just as many fans already expected, a seventh season is already in production.

Although Netflix has not issued any statement on the matter, Variety has noted that production on the seventh season of Black Mirror has startedwith Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades reprising their roles as executive producers.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no information related to the number of planned episodes or the actors involved. Let us remember that the sixth season of Black Mirror It was made up of five episodes, each lasting between 50 minutes and one hour and 20 minutes, in which multiple top-level celebrities participated, as were Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, and more.

In this way, it is very likely that something similar will happen this time. Regarding the stories we will see, Black Mirror has been noted as a prophet, as his pessimistic vision of the technological future has become a reality. The most famous case is Joan is horriblechapter where a streaming company, known as Streamberry, was co-opting people’s lives in real time using artificial intelligence to turn them into programs for its platform.

If this sounds similar, it’s because this was a huge issue during the Hollywood actors and writers strike. Brooker noted that this chapter was written before this strike. In this way, it would not be unreasonable to think that the seventh season of Black Mirror He is going to present us with something similar.

With this, Black Mirror has become popular for making fun of modern society, and its obsession with technology. While it is true that the quality of the episodes varies by season, with the first episodes being the most acclaimed so farthere is no doubt that the series has its fans who admire all the work that has been done in this production.

For its part, The rights of Black Mirror They are complicated, which partly explains the delay between seasons five and six. Brooker and his creative partner Jones left their Enedemol Shine-backed production company, House of Tomorrow, in January 2020 to set up shop at Netflix, under a new production banner called Broke and Bones. But under the terms of their deal, the rights to “Black Mirror” remained with Endemol Shine, which was acquired by Banijay Group in 2020. Banijay Rights licenses the show to Netflix.

Black Mirror It’s a good show, but it’s not good enough to deserve all the recognition it has earned. The first few seasons are quite interesting, but since Netflix has the rights to the property, some elements have felt quite weak, and the essence is no longer the same.

