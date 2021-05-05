The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, described the night of Tuesday, May 4, as “tragic and painful.” In the capital, groups of citizens set fire to three Police Immediate Attention Commands (CAI), attacking a total of 25 of them. Inside one of them there were at least 10 policemen who finally managed to flee from the flames. In Cali, shots were heard again in the Siloé neighborhood, as well as in several cities in the country where violent incidents were also recorded.

Far from resting, violence in Colombia continued to increase on the seventh day of protests after the call for a national strike last Wednesday, April 28. President Iván Duque reversed his tax reform on Sunday, but the demonstrations – which have left at least 19 fatalities according to the Ombudsman’s Office and 31 according to the NGO Temblores – have not ceased.

Under these circumstances, the country’s capital, Bogotá, experienced a “tragic and painful” night on Tuesday, May 4, in the words of Mayor Claudia López. “The level of destruction, of violence, of attacks against citizens, against our public property, against our police, is truly unheard of,” he asserted.

These statements refer to the attack against 25 Police Immediate Attention Commands (CAI) centers. Three of them were completely cremated. Especially strong was the attack against the CAI de la Aurora, in the town of Usme, south of the city, where at least 10 policemen were inside when it was set on fire by protesters.

What a painful night. We had a brutal violent escalation. There are 30 civilians and 16 police officers injured. No deceased. Due to literal destruction, Transmilenio will barely be able to operate from 6am to 3pm with only 60% of the system. The violence must stop. We must regain serene deliberation pic.twitter.com/VoGRMx2otK – Claudia López 👍 (@ClaudiaLopez) May 5, 2021



“What happened to our uniforms is inadmissible. I beg Bogotá and Colombia to stop, to deliberate and dialogue. Ending the city or ending each other cannot be a cause, ”López said in a statement around two in the morning. The clashes between police and protesters ended with 30 civilians and 16 police officers injured, according to the Mayor’s Office of the capital.

With local media.

Article in development …