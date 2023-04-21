Sudan – This April 21 is the seventh day of fighting between the Army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Attention Forces (RSF) in Sudan. Kenyan President William Ruto offered his country to host a “mediation process” between the groups in conflict, while the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR) today accepted a three-day truce and Spanish planes are ready to evacuate some civilians.

“Kenya firmly believes that a peacefully negotiated solution to the conflict in Sudan is within reach and, as always, we stand ready to make our contribution,” Ruto said in a statement.

“Consequently, in order to support further progress in the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan, Kenya offers to host a mediation process between the parties,” the Kenyan head of state stressed.

The president made “this offer in the spirit of brotherhood, peace and solidarity as an acceptable neutral venue and also as a committed stakeholder aware of the challenges” facing the region.

Also urged the African Union (AU), the UN and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD, a bloc of eight East African countries) to “mobilize an effective international coalition to support a comprehensive peacemaking agenda for Sudan.”

short truce

The powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR) today accepted a three-day truce, which coincides with Eid al Fitr, which ends the holy month of Ramadan, but the Sudanese Army did not respond to a pause that was proposed this Thursday. by the UN.

“We agreed to a humanitarian truce for 72 hours, starting at 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT) today, which coincides with the blessed Aid al Fitr to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet to their families,” the FAR said in a statement.

“We affirm our commitment during the declared armistice period to a complete ceasefire, and we warn against the other party’s continued transgressions by not adhering to the declared armistice,” the paramilitary group said.

However, the Sudanese Army issued a statement after the FAR adhered to the truce in which it did not mention this possibility.

“We have gone from the stage of resilience and defiance to the stage of gradual cleanup of the sources of presence of the rebel groups in the surroundings of the capital,” he said, showing that the offensive continues throughout today.

Yesterday, the army expressed its “consistent refusal to enter into negotiations” with the FAR, after both sides agreed in recent days to adhere to 24-hour humanitarian truces, although these have not been respected.

Several people search for water during clashes between paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in North Khartoum, Sudan, April 20, 2023. © Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters

TOspain planesñoles, ready to evacuate civilians

Meanwhile, in the capital of Sudton, Khartoum, Spanish military aircraft areton prepared to evacuate about 60 Spanish citizensñoles and about 20 civilians from other countries in the midst of the armed conflict that is taking place in that countryYes, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josand Manuel Albares.

Albares said that they provided supplies to the Spanish embassyñwave already the residence of the ambassador in Khartoum and that it was reinforced safety around diplom buildingstoticos. Also, yesA Spanish citizen who was on a ship off the coast of South Africa has been brought to safetytono, toñbyeeither.







What is the origin of the current situation in Sudan?

LThe fighting broke out on Saturday, April 15 in Khartoum, at the height of tensions between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, and his archrival, Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, who de facto heads Sudan as head of State of collective transition of the country.

Everything happened in the midst of talks about a reform of the Army and the integration of the FAR in it, which was part of a political process to return Sudan to the democratic path after the 2021 coup perpetrated by the head of the Army, Abdelfatah al Burhan, and the paramilitary commander and FAR leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti”.

At least 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured in Sudan since the outbreak of this conflict, according to the latest count by the World Health Organization (WHO).

With EFE and Reuters