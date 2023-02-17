With a joint post on social networks, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced that they will soon be parents: it is the seventh child for him

Just two weeks after the wedding, the American singer Marc Anthony and his beautiful wife Nadia Ferreira have announced with great joy that they will soon become parents for the first time together. For the 23-year-old it is the first child, while for the 54-year-old musician it will even be the seventh.

Credit: marcanthony – Instagram

Marco Antonio Munizaka Marc Anthony is an American singer and actor born in New York in September 1968. And it was precisely in the small clubs of the Big Apple that he began to perform as a singer.

The real turning point came in the early nineties, when he released his first album and was called by Tito Puente to sing with him at Madison Square Garden.

Credit: marcanthony – Instagram

15 albums released. Countless i accolades And awards collected during his still young career.

His is also important acting career. Anthony has in fact acted on important theater stages, such as Broadway, and in films by successful directors, such as Martin Scorzese.

Seventh child on the way for Marc Anthony

Credit: marcanthony – Instagram

Many ‘successes’, however, Marc Anthony has also collected in his private life. I am in fact already you are the children had from relationships with various women of entertainment and cinema.

In 1994, her first daughter was born, Arianna, had by his then partner Debbie Rosado. A few months later, the second child was also born Chase.

From 2000 to 2004 he was married to model and actress Dayanara Torres, with whom he had two children: Christian And Ryan.

From his second wife, star Jennifer Lopez, in 2008 he had two twins: Maximilian and Emme.

He has been romantically linked to the model for about a year Nadia Ferreira and about two weeks ago the two pronounced the fateful yes.

The news for the couple did not end with the orange blossoms, given that in these days, in a joint post, the two have announced that theirs will soon arrive first baby together.

In the published photo you can see an already very grown tummy and in the caption, a very sweet one dedication: